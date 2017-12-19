The White Earth Police Department and the Mahnomen County Sheriff's Office reported that they responded to the overdoses during a 48-hour period ending Tuesday, Dec. 19, according to a news release issued by Gary Padrta, a White Earth spokesman.

Although the release didn't specify the drugs that caused the overdoses, the reservation has experienced an increase in heroin overdoses. And White Earth Police Chief Michael LaRoque warned that heroin users are at a higher-than-usual risk of overdose and encouraged users to get help.

"While we are committed to arresting those who sell and possess illegal drugs," LaRoque said, "we are also mindful of the need for treatment for addiction. We want to encourage heroin users as well as other substance abusers to seek help."

The rash of overdoses was the second overdose cluster on the White Earth reservation this fall. In October, four people overdosed within 24 hours, and one person, Marisa Sargent, a 23-year-old mother of two who lived in Naytahwaush, died.

Opioid problems have long plagued the White Earth reservation. The White Earth Tribal Council in 2011 declared a public health emergency on the reservation in response.

In November, the White Earth Nation received a $1.8 million grant from the state of Minnesota to expand access to medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction.

On Tuesday, a White Earth overdose response team provided training at three different locations in Naytahwaush in the use of Narcan, a medication that blocks the effects of opioids and can reverse an overdose.