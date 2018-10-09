Man accused of stealing cigar at gunpoint

Daniel Christopher Lugo, 23, of Fargo, is charged with three Class C felony counts, including: burglary, terrorizing an adult and theft of property.

On Saturday, Oct. 6, West Fargo police received a report of stolen firearms, including two handguns, one pistol and a rifle.

The victim said he suspected Lugo stole them and a witness told authorities he dropped Lugo off at the victim's residence and Lugo came back with a black bag and a rifle, saying he took them from the victim, court records show.

Later the same day, police were dispatched to the West Fargo VFW bar on Sheyenne Street in West Fargo on reports that a man was threatened with a gun.

The victim told police a man, later identified as Lugo, approached him while he was smoking outside and asked for a cigar.

When the victim refused, Lugo pulled out a handgun and said "I'll take that cigar from you" and walked away, court records show.

On Sunday, Oct. 7, a man related to Lugo came to the West Fargo police department and handed in the stolen rifle, court records show.

He told authorities his father was handed the rifle by Lugo for safekeeping and that Lugo said he would return for it, court records show.