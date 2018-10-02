Izetta Cooley, 39, was taken into custody without incident on a warrant out of Mower County, Minn., where she faces two counts of kidnapping and two counts of violating a custody order, all felonies.

Moorhead Police Capt. Deric Swenson said four of Cooley’s children were also found in the house at 1213 Main Ave., and they were placed in the care of Clay County Social Services.

One child who police were looking for, 16-year-old Morgan, was not located, Swenson said.

The five children went missing late Saturday, Sept. 29, when Cooley allegedly took two of her kids from a foster home in Rose Creek, Minn., which is southwest of Rochester, when there was a court order for her to not have contact with them.

The incident in Rose Creek occurred not long after Cooley’s husband, Miguel Cooley Sr., was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with murder in connection with a drive-by shooting outside the McDonald's on Main Avenue in Fargo.

In arresting Izetta Cooley on Tuesday, Moorhead police were helped by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Metro Street Crimes Unit and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

She was booked into the Clay County Jail. Court records did not list an attorney for her.